President Buhari Participates At The 16th Summit Of Lake Chad (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the 16th Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in State House on 29th Nov 2022

President Buhari with L-R: President of the State of Libya H.E. Mohamed Younis Menfi, President of the Chadian Transition Government and Head of State H.E. General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of Niger Republic, H.E. Mohammed Bazoum, President of Central African Republic H.E. Faustin-Archange Touadira and Executive Secretary Lake Chad Basin Commission Amb. Mamman Nuhu during the 16th Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in State House on 29th Nov 2022



