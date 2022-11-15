President Buhari Returns To Abuja After APC Presidential Flag-Off

President Buhari Returns To Abuja from APC Presidential flag-off Campaign in Jos

The presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 05:30pm

The president was received by other top government officials and proceeded to the Villa.

