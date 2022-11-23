President Buhari Unveils The Redesign Naira, Presides Over FEC Meeting

BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the redesigned 200, 500, 1,000 naira notes.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC and the Launch of the Newly Redesigned Naira Notes in State House on 23rd No 2022

President Buhari alongside CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba, Managing Director of Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Ahmed Halilu, Chairman ICPC Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and Chairman EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa as he presides over FEC and the Launch of the Newly Redesigned Naira Notes in State House on 23rd No 2022

