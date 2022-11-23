Probe Into Kuje Prison Attack Concluded But The Outcome Won’t Be Publicised

Rauf Argebesola, minister of interior, says the investigation into an attack on a correctional facility in Kuje area council in the federal capital territory (FCT) has been concluded.

Aregbesola spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the fourth edition of the federal government’s scorecard organised by the federal ministry of information and culture. In July, gunmen had attacked the correctional facility, leading to the escape of hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.

Giving an update on the probe into the attack, the interior

minister said the outcome of the investigation would not be made public because it is a “security document”.

“It is still a security document,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Aregbesola also said the President Muhammadu Buhari

administration has degraded insurgency.

“In 2015, the insurgents were holding territories in some local government areas in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states,” he said.

“But as we speak, they have been dislodged. Yes, there are challenges here and there, but there is no nation without challenges.”

The minister also said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has done much work to ensure that it contributes its quota in enhancing security across the country.

“The service has also been involved in the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, especially along the major

expressways across the country,” he added.

https://www.thecable.ng/minister-probe-into-kuje-prison-attack-concluded-but-outcome-wont-be-publicised/amp

