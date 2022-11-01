Proceeds From My Father’s Funeral Goes To Charity — Prof. Onyebuchi (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPONKGuwltM

The Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi has spoken on what he intends to do with donations, gifts, and all proceeds from his father’s burial which took place recently.

Pa Micah Onyebuchi, a former deputy local government chairman in Abia state and a former chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), was given Thursday aid to rest at his country home last week Amuzukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA.

He passed on at the graceful age of 90.

Speaking to ABN TV shortly after the funeral his son, Prof. Onyebuchi disclosed that the burial proceeds will be channeled into endowing a charity foundation in honour of the memory of his late father.

This he further said was the last instruction his late father gave to him before passing away last June 2022.

The foundation to be named after his father is also to immortalize his love for humanity.

Prof. Onyebuchi said as means of encouraging the good virtues of his late father, the family will institute a Foundation under his name, “All the proceeds, all the things, support people gave me in burying my father will be used as seed money as an endowment fund for the foundation, I am not touching anything, I am going to use it in establishing a Foundation,” he stated.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/proceeds-from-my-fathers-funeral-goes-to-charity-cmd-fmc-umuahia-prof-onyebuchi-video/

