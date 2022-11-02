Prophet Christian Shola Vows To “Bring Davido’s Son Back To Life”

IFEANYI ADELEKE will come back to LIFE, just bring him to Solution Ground, -Prophet Christian Shola, GO Solution Family Worldwide declares

A Nigerian prophet and the founder, Solution Family Worldwide has vowed to bring back to life Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

The young Ifeanyi was reported dead in the early hours of Tuesday after he reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old victim, after being pulled out of the swimming pool, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.

The victim’s family had yet to react to the tragic development as of the time this report was filed.

But in a tweet on Tuesday, Prophet Christian Shola said if the bereaved family can bring their dead child to “Solution Ground” within 21 hours, he will ressurect him.

He said Ifeanyi is a child of destiny and must not be buried yet.

He posted, “I am Prophet Christian Shola, please don’t bury that boy yet, he is a destiny child.Take Ifeanyi Adeleke to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs after this message and see what will happen, God of of solution can never fail (2king5v10). Olórun Christian Shola Agbayé”.

Since the news of Ifeanyi’s rumored death became public knowledge, Nigerians, particularly entertainment lovers, had been outraged and traumatised by the development.

A number of celebrities, have posted cryptic messages that appear to confirm the death of Ifeanyi. Some of which are comedians Ayo Makun and Lasisi Elenu, radio personality Daddy Freeze among others.

Makun, in an Instagram post early Tuesday, wrote, “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic, this hit me so bad.”

Daddy Freeze, who went live on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning said, “When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related