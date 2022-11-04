Protest In Aba Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Continued Detention (Pictures)

Ndị mmadụ na-eme ngagharịiwe n’Aba maka Nnamdi Kanu – (People are currently protesting in Aba for Nnamdi Kanu)

BBC Igbo has reported that the commercial city of Aba has erupted in protest, today Friday 4th November, as angry protesters demand the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, following his discharge by the courts

Many people came out on Friday, the 4th of November, in Aba, Abia State, to protest for Mr. Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison.

This comes as Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and IfeanyiEjiofor, filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the government’s refusal to release him despite the appeal court having dismissed all the government’s charges. accusing him.

The protestors came out on the Aba/Port-Harcourt road, carrying papers where they wrote their grievances and singing praises for Kanu.

He said that since the court has said that the arrest of Kanu by the Nigerian government in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria is against the law, the government should obey the court’s decision and release Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB, and he is currently being used by the Nigerian government for threatening his life and plotting to overthrow the democratic government in Nigeria.

On the 13th of October 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed the 15 charges brought against Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian government.

The court said that the government did not follow the correct procedure to arrest Kanu in Kenya and bring him back to Nigeria.

This means that whatever accusations they make against him will not be justified because a person will not build anything on top of nothing.

But the Federal Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, said they will file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s acquittal of Kanu.

Also, on the 26th of October, the court in Umuahia gave a decision on the complaint brought by Kanu against the Nigerian Government for the way they arrested him in Kenya and brought him back to Nigeria in June 2021.

The judge who tried the case, Evelyn Anyadike, said that the government should bring Kanu back to Kenya where they are holding him, and pay him five hundred million naira (N500m) to beat him.

Remember that Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, has sued the government in the high court in Umuahia about how the Nigerian army attacked Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s house in 2017, which prompted him to flee Nigeria.

Justice Benson Anya who ruled on the case in January 2022 said the government violated Nnamdi Kanu’s rights, and ordered that he be paid one billion naira to console him.



https://www.bbc.com/igbo/articles/cn0vqz9jjdeo.amp

