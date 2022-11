In a late decision, the Qatari officials are saying they saw what alcohol could do at the Euros in 2020 and will not want that around the stadiums.

Alcohol will no longer be sold around World Cup stadiums in Qatar.



Alcohol will not be sold inside or around the perimeter of stadiums at the 2022 Qatar World Cup



