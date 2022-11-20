Qatar 2022: Groups, Fixtures, Stadiums, Squads, Tickets And More

-See the Qatar 2022 groups and fixtures﻿

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament with full details on the teams, groups, fixtures, stadiums, ticketing and more.

Qatar 2022 match schedule

The group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December. The knockout phase will run from 3-18 December.

Qatar 2022 tickets

The Last Minute Sales Phase is open and will run until 18 December

Qatar 2022 stadiums

The 64 matches will take place across eight venues:

-1).Al Bayt Stadium.

-2).Khalifa International Stadium

-3).Al Thumama Stadium

-4).Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

-5). Lusail Stadium

-6).Stadium 974

-7).Education City Stadium

-8 ).Al Janoub Stadium

Qatar 2022 squads

Whereas FIFA World Cup squads were previously comprised of 23 players, each country will take 26 to Qatar 2022. Teams must submit their squads to FIFA by 14 November. Some have already released theirs:

-1).Argentina squad. -18).Mexico squad.

-2).Australia squad. -19).Morroco squad.

-3).Belgium squad. -20).Netherland squad.

-4).Brazil squad. -21).Poland squad.

-5).Cameroon squad. -22).Portugal squad.

-6).Canada squad. -23).Qatar squad.

-7).Costa Rica squad. -24).Saudi Arabia

-8 .Croatia squad -25).Senegal squad.

-9.Denmark squad -26).Serbia squad.

-10).Ecuador squad -27).Spain squad.

-11).England sqaud. -28).Switzerland squad.

-12).France squad. -29).Tunisia squad.

-13).Germany squad. -30).Uruguay squad.

-14).Ghana squad. -31).USA squad.

-15).Islamic Rep.of Iran. -32).Wales squad.

-16).Japan squad.

-17).Korea Republic Squad.

Note; All squads are provisional until the final list of 26 players is announced by FIFA, following their submission by participating teams, on 15 November.

Substitutions

Coaches will be able to make five substitutions during normal time. If a match goes to extra time, they will be permitted one additional substitution.

Top FIFA World Cup title Holders

-Brazil (5)

-Germany (4)

-Italy (4)

-Argentina (2)

-France (2)

-Uruguay (2)

-England (1)

-Spain (1)

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/qatar-2022-all-qualified-teams-groups-dates-match-schedule-tickets-more

