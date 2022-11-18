Qatar 2022: Jose Gaya Ruled Out Of Spain, After Suffering An Injury In Training

Valencia Captain, Jose Luis Gaya has left the camp of the Spanish National team after sustaining an injury in training.

Gayá, as confirmed in the MRI to which he was subjected, suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle on Wednesday afternoon in the training game against Jordan. He will return to Spain in the next few hours.

Gaya leaves Doha with the love and respect of his teammates and the entire Spanish Federation.



SOURCE

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde Martinez has been called up to replace him.

