Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema Is Out Of The World Cup

Karim Benzema is out of the whole World Cup!!!! @ESPNFC
Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup. He suffered a tear on the quadriceps of his left thigh.
Benzema reacts:
In my life I have never given up… but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support
