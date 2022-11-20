Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema Is Out Of The World Cup

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7441385/benzema-pulls-out-training-session

Karim Benzema is out of the whole World Cup!!!! @ESPNFC



Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup. He suffered a tear on the quadriceps of his left thigh.



Benzema reacts:

In my life I have never given up… but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support



