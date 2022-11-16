Qatar 2022: Nkunku Ruled Out For France, After Suffering An Injury In Training

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a heavy tackle in France’s last training before departing for Qatar. This coming just seven days before France’s World Cup opener against Australia.

Nkunku, 25, was expected to play a significant role in France’s World Cup defense after scoring 42 goals for RB Leipzig since the start of the 2021/22 season.

He has since been replaced by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani



SOURCE

Video of the tackle: https://twitter.com/FrankKhalidUK/status/1592657313101643777?t=GQxO26-4HgbI8NZbZQTZMA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related