Qatar 2022: Nkunku Ruled Out For France, After Suffering An Injury In Training

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a heavy tackle in France’s last training before departing for Qatar. This coming just seven days before France’s World Cup opener against Australia.

Nkunku, 25, was expected to play a significant role in France’s World Cup defense after scoring 42 goals for RB Leipzig since the start of the 2021/22 season.

He has since been replaced by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani

SOURCE

Video of the tackle: https://twitter.com/FrankKhalidUK/status/1592657313101643777?t=GQxO26-4HgbI8NZbZQTZMA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: