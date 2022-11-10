Qatar 2022: Thread For World Cup News And Latest Updates

World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18; 32 teams to compete in eight groups; England face Iran on the second day of the tournament while Wales face USA; Wales vs England on November 29

When and where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium when the hosts take on Ecuador in Group A.

The tournament was originally set to begin a day later with Senegal’s game against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium but Qatar’s match was moved forward to allow them to open their home tournament.

England will now feature on the second day with their Group B match against Iran scheduled to take place on Monday November 21 with a 1pm UK time kick-off. The game is just eight days after the Premier League shuts down

After qualifying via the play-offs, Wales’ first game will also be on Monday November 21.

Source: Obembe Tosin

