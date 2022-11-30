Rapid Response Arrests Serial Thief In Lagos (Pictured)

Busted:

Chinedu Ike, 25, was rescued from jungle justice by RRS Patrol team sometimes in September, 2022 in Iyana Oworo over the theft of phone.

He was beaten to a coma by eyewitnesses before he was rushed to the hospital by the team. He was discharged after some days.

On Monday, using his usual style, he sneaked into a parked car to steal the driver’s phone. He was arrested by our team when those who knew Chinedu hinted the driver to check his phone.

Our team recovered the driver’s Infinix Note 10 from Chinedu’s bag.

He has been sentenced.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0WwHDgiWFjKYi1i5wtYgrfGjAwkvQtq3m524VFYmWsSLb1gCPK4132RY5t1MvCs7Ul&id=100009744045621&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related