Rapid Response Arrests Serial Thief In Lagos (Pictured)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Busted:

Chinedu Ike, 25, was rescued from jungle justice by RRS Patrol team sometimes in September, 2022 in Iyana Oworo over the theft of phone.

He was beaten to a coma by eyewitnesses before he was rushed to the hospital by the team. He was discharged after some days.

On Monday, using his usual style, he sneaked into a parked car to steal the driver’s phone. He was arrested by our team when those who knew Chinedu hinted the driver to check his phone.

Our team recovered the driver’s Infinix Note 10 from Chinedu’s bag.

He has been sentenced.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0WwHDgiWFjKYi1i5wtYgrfGjAwkvQtq3m524VFYmWsSLb1gCPK4132RY5t1MvCs7Ul&id=100009744045621&mibextid=Nif5oz

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: