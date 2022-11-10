Reflect On Reality Of Tinubu Presidency – Nnamani To Ndigbo

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP, Enugu, has enjoined his Igbo kinsmen to reflect on what he described as the looming reality of an Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration on May 29, 2023.

He said it was not too late for Ndigbo to reflect and X-ray this reality because most, if not all existing permutations, point towards the direction of a Tinubu presidency.

Nnamani, former Enugu State governor, said this in a piece, titled “The Igbo Insularity and it’s Yoruba Wahala,” in Abuja yesterday.

Nnamani said: “How did the Igbo get to this? Who sold this massive Con job? Who are the snake oil salemen? Why the perceived mistrust of the Yoruba?

“We never fought? Our properties never seized? Our businesses thriving in their Homelands? Blossoming intermarriages with multiple offsprings? Common language etymology.”

He further said: “They stayed out of Nigeria/Biafra war until the Benin expedition. Fajuyi died for Ironsi’s sake.

“Bola Tinubu gave his financial life line to Igbo Ben Akabueze. President Obasanjo had highly dependent Igbo mentees including myself. Called me son and seriously shared confidentialities with me. That I will carry with me to the Lord’s vineyard.

“Our properties were returned immediately in the second quarter of 1970 with collected rent and interests.

“The ‘ontogeny’ of our revered kolanut Yoruba. My brothers where is the disconnect? Okpara and our Forebears saw it. The NCNC/ NPC alliance was a colossal failure for South East. Ditto NPN/NPP. History repeats.

“AG/NCNC alliance 1956/57? Was aborted. Could have provided Chief executive to either party. The AG/ NCNC alliance in United Progressive Grand Alliance, Awolowo & Okpara mired in Pre 66 Coup imbroglio.

“The UPN/NPP alliance could have done the same. The threat of Ekwueme Presidency writers claim added Filip to collapse of the 3rd republic.“

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/nnamani-to-ndigbo-reflect-on-reality-of-tinubu-presidency/

