Regina Daniels Receives N10M From Husband For Campaigning For Him (Photo)

Regina Daniels Receives N10M From Husband For Contributing To His Political Campaign (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels received 10 Million Naira from her husband on Monday as a gift, IGBERETV reports.

Regina revealed that she was going from ward to ward to campaign for her husband, who is a politician, when she got the alert.

She shared a screenshot of the credit alert on her Instagram Stories and thanked Ned Nwoko for the gift.

She wrote;

“Whilst going from ward to ward, campaigning, hungry and tired, I recieve this alert from hubby 4 my tiredness disappeared even with this hot sun…thank you baby”

https://instagram.com/stories/regina.daniels/2976510696181644380?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

