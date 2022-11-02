Reliance On Export Of Raw Materials, Disease That Needs Urgent Cure – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, said his administration is committed to addressing the much dependence on export of raw materials which had been the bane of the country for years, declaring that such was a “disease” that must be cured without further delay.

Tinubu made this vow while speaking at an interactive session with the private sector participants, which took place at Eko Hotels in Victoria Island.

Speaking at the event, which had in attendance his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; several governors of APC, including the host, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbeyega Oyetotola (Osun), Malam Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), among others, Tinubu said he was resolved to reverse the trend as, according to him, funds realized from such export was not enough to run the country and propel the economy.

“Our economy is too much dependent on export of raw materials, this is insufficient to fund the economy. The time is now to cure this disease,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate who noted that his personal experience in private sector and government, while he served as governor of Lagos would be deployed to bring about industrial revolution in the country if elected president, come

2023 said his administration was committed to achieving minimum of 6 per cent GDP growth, on yearly basis.

This was just as the APC presidential candidate who assured the private sector of strong partnership, promised to promote agriculture, to bring about enough food to the table of ordinary Nigerians, saying he was also determined to ensure that his administration provide affordable electricity in a way to drive the country’s industrial growth.

“We must target a win-win situation. I am determined to give you affordable power in a way to

drive the country’s industrial growth.

“We must produce, we cannot afford not to. We have what it takes to bring power supply. We have the gas, we have the sun, among others,” he said.

