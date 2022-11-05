Wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu today arrived Yenagoa,the Bayelsa State capital to empathize with flood victims in the state.
Senator Tinubu,who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva commiserated with the flood victims and donated the sum of N50million and relief materials.
https://leadership.ng/breaking-apc-presidential-candidates-wife-oluremi-tinubu-in-bayelsa-donates-n50m-to-flood-victims/
Remi Tinubu Visits Bayelsa, Donates ₦50 Million To Flood Victims
