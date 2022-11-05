Remi Tinubu Visits Bayelsa, Donates ₦‎50 Million To Flood Victims

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu today arrived Yenagoa,the Bayelsa State capital to empathize with flood victims in the state.
 
Senator Tinubu,who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva commiserated with the flood victims and donated the sum of N50million and relief materials.
https://leadership.ng/breaking-apc-presidential-candidates-wife-oluremi-tinubu-in-bayelsa-donates-n50m-to-flood-victims/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: