Residents Berate Senator Alimikhena Over Statement On Adams Oshiomhole

Residents Berate Senator Alimikhena Over Callous Statement On Adams Oshiomhole

“Help… Help… Philip Shaibu dey carry Francis go where e no know?” That was a comment on a thread about Francis Alimikhena, the current Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in response to his recent jab at Adams Oshiomhole regarding the purchase of motorcycles as a means of empowerment.

During the flag-off of the APC’s campaign council in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State a few weeks ago, Adams Oshiomhole made the following statement…

“I can’t have N500 million for constituency projects and go and buy Keke Napeps motorbikes and grinding machines, that is not lawmaking.

I want to be a Senator, not a Senator sharing grinding machines for widows, buying motorbikes or Keke Napeps for 10 out of 10,000 youths,” he said.

According to him, he has always supported widows and the less fortunate, even before serving in government; in his words, “I don’t need to be a senator to support widows and youths.” That is what I have done and continue to do. Today, I am paying school fees for students who cannot afford to attend.”

The former APC chairman and ex-governor of Edo State stated that his priority is to change Nigeria’s annual budget system to benefit ordinary citizens.

So recently, in a rally, the Senator representing Edo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena, attacked the former Governor over his remark about purchasing motorcycles for constituents, claiming that Oshiomhole was thinking about how to develop a budget that would not affect the common man.

Edo North residents are not amused by the senator’s remark and have dragged him to account for his two terms in the Senate, which have brought nothing to the people of Edo North but stunted growth for the senatorial district.

They wondered if Francis Alimikhena understood what it was like to present a bill in the National Assembly, and some mocked the Senator for his lack of expression, saying he can’t even communicate well in English, so how can he fight for people’s rights on the House floor when his speech is blurred and full of incoherent grammar?

Let’s look at a few of the hotly debated remarks that did not spare the senator at all.

Kashim from Agenebode started the thread with this jaw-dropping remark: “Help …Help Philip Shaibu dey carry Francis go where e no know? Is Francis the PDP candidate of Edo North? After failing to secure the APC ticket he ran to PDP where he went to bribe the Tax Collectors to secure a ticket that is not in existence? People dey talk say dem dey contest Oga Francis wey dey follow Shaibu we no sabi where dem dey carry am go still dey talk?

“For eight years, he represented a vibrant constituency and turned it into a Senatorial dead zone. He has done nothing with the large constituency funds given to him and has no bill to his credit, yet he delights in mocking Oshiomhole, who is far ahead of him in every way.” Aisha Balogun from Akoko Edo.

Miracle Ena slammed the senator, saying it’s unfortunate that someone who can’t even speak a full sentence of English is in charge of a constituency that is brimming with energetic and highly qualified individuals. He believes that Oshiomhole should be the senator’s least concern.

“Is it Oshiomhole that is Francis headache ? He should be concerned about the fake mandate sold to him by Shaibu and his new found party the PDP. Money they say is not everything , Francis should be bothered on what he has to tell his people that he has failed them in the past 8 years, someone who can not make a simple sentence in English that has killed vibrancy from our constituency still has the mouth to talk “

“Him do 8 years as Senator , Oshiomhole do 8 years as governor at least we get each of them track records, we know how Oshiomhole transform Edo North to wetin e b today, make Senator open e mouth tell us wetin him don do since with the hundreds of millions of constituency allowance. Francis is empty and i am surprise say PDP still dey give am microphone to talk, in anyway does he even have the mandate of the PDP?- An artisan from Owan on Francis Alimikhena’s credibility.

“It is unfortunate that the locust that has eaten deep into our common patrimony is campaigning for a third term when there is nothing on the ground to show for previous performance.” These people would buy ten Keke Napep and give them to their domestic helpers, then tell us they had empowered a community with hundreds of Keke. How many people have they aided since arriving in Abuja?

Instead, they continue to boast that they will spend billions to discredit the former Labour leader in the general election, billions that could have impacted the lives of ordinary citizens. We are wiser now, and there is no longer room for ZERO constituency performance.”

For the serving senator, it was a downpour of Gbasgbos. Don’t forget to leave comments below…



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman, Principal and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/is-francis-alimikhena-the-candidate-for-edo-north-pdp-see-reactions-as-residents-shreds-senator-apart/

Source iReporteronline.

