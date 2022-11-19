Residents Express Optimism Ahead Of APC Presidential Rally In Warri

Tinubu Is The City Boy, In-law to The Itsekiri Nation- Residents React To APC Mega Rally Today In Warri

Warri has taken on a new look of excitement and color as residents prepare for the APC presidential rally, which is set to take place in Waffi Town today.

Residents have been reacting to the mega rally in Delta state, where Tinubu and other APC candidates will interact with the people. Already, the rally venue has a very cute look with the APC splashed all over it.

Nigerians from all walks of life have taken to various platforms to welcome Jagaban and his party the APC, with many hailing it as a new dawn in Delta State politics and the nation as a whole.

“The great Waffi for a rally, Warri no dey carry lass, I hope the great Jagaban will visit the beautiful Warri Itakpe station because Tinubu is the city boy, in-law to the Itsekiri nation”-Festus News.

“This is a welcome development; coming to Warri demonstrates that our president in waiting knows that talents abound in Waffi; we welcome him and his party to Warri,” James said.

“The great city of Warri welcomes the Jagaban; our prayers are with him, and by the grace of God, he will turn Warri into a mega city like Abuja and Lagos,” said Okotie.

“Up up we go, Asiwaju of the universe you are highly welcome to the lovely City of Warri, Delta is Jagaban’s home you are welcome back home,” -Tosan

” Our daughter Oluremi Tinubu is from here , we are happy to receive a worthy in-law, welcome Asiwaju of the universe to Wafi.”-Toju.

We’ll be updating you in real time from Warri as the event happens. The APC is launching its presidential campaign in significant cities across the federation.

