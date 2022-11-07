Retired Madman, 2 Others Emerge Winners At First Audition Of Talent Hunt In FCT (Pix)

Retired Madman, MC Onebelle, Baba Shekwolo, 7 Others To Slug It Out At Chuks D’General’s Talent Hunt

At least 5 out of the ten upcoming comedians expected to participate at the upcoming Abuja comedy challenge grand finale have emerged.

Those who have emerged to participate at the last stage of the show being spearheaded by Chukwunyem Jude Israel, popularly known as Chuks D’General include, Sunday Adahson with the stage name Retired Madman, Marvelous Vincent with the stage name MC Onebelle and Hope Saturday with the stage name Baba Shekwolo.

Others are, Sadiq Ibrahim with the stage name Sadiq Comedian and Emmanuel Akogwu with the stage name Seemelaff de comedian.

More five upcoming comedians are expected to emerge at the next stage of the Abuja comedy challenge to take place in the month of November.

The ten contestants will slug it out on Christmas Day 2022 at an event tagged “Christmas In The City” expected to take place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

The winner is expected to go home with the star prize of N3m with lots of consolation prizes.

At a recent press conference, Chuks D’General who is in collaboration with Blessed Hope Foundation said the aim is to hone the talents of upcoming comedians.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/11/retired-madman-mc-onebelle-baba.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related