Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding Photos, Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAhjdijelhY

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has had her beautiful white wedding held today, Saturday, November 26th 2022 in the United Kingdom.

Rita officially tied the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, following their traditional wedding held in April in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

7 months later the couple stormed a beautiful chapel in North Yorkshire, England, to have their white wedding.

The beautiful ceremony has taken over social media with photos and videos from the event popping up online.

The videos show stunning moments from the wedding, with Rita displaying her heavenly joy.

The wedding is stunning, just as the bride, and impressed watchers have tagged it it’s own royal wedding!

