Rita Dominic Welcomes Friends To England Ahead Of Her White Wedding (Photos)

Rita Dominic, one of Nigeria’s most popular actresses is a very happy woman at the moment.

The actress was filmed welcoming her friends to a stately manor in, North Yorkshire, England ahead of her wedding to Fidelis Anosike.

The actress and the publisher, who had their traditional wedding earlier this year, will have their Church wedding tomorrow, Nov. 26, in England.

Kate Henshaw, who makes up the bridal train, is already in England for the wedding.

Chioma Chukwuka arrived today, Nov. 25, and was warmly received by Rita.

