Ronaldo Hits 500 Million Followers With Most Liked Photo On Instagram (Pictured)

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to reach 500 million followers on Instagram, with his recent Luis Vuitton sponsored photo with Lionel Messi smashing instagram all time record with 36 million likes.

