Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7446027/cristiano-ronaldo-leave-manchester-united

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.

I wish Man Utd all the best”.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related