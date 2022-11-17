Ronaldo’s Explosive Interview With Piers Morgan (Live Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckMj575nEGo

“I was close to joining Manchester City in 2021. I was surprised — as they tried hard to sign me but my heart, my history with Man United, Sir Alex Ferguson made the difference. The heart was speaking loud in that moment”.

The young players don’t respect the older ones. They live in a different era, the mentality is not the same. They don’t suffer, there is no hunger. I think they have things too easily, they don’t suffer, I think they don’t care. I don’t see it with only Manchester United, all leagues now. I think they are not the same with the younger ones on my generation.

