Ronaldo’s Interview Has Affected The Squad, But We Will Try To Stay Calm – Varane

Raphael Varane has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview has “affected” the Manchester United squad.

Ronaldo accused United chiefs of “betrayal” and “disrespect” during an unsanctioned interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan in which he also criticised head coach Erik ten Hag.

While United are considering their response, Ronaldo and his team-mates have headed to Qatar to join their respective international sides for the World Cup.

The Portugal international has insisted his “total and absolute” focus is now on the tournament, but France defender Varane said Ronaldo’s comments had impacted his club colleagues.

“Obviously it affects us,” Varane, speaking to Europe1, said when asked about Ronaldo’s interview.

“We follow what is happening and what is being said. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.”

Varane admitted that his team-mates were determined to stay “calm” and would remain as a “collective”.

“We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it,” he added.

“When it’s a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance; that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.”



https://theathletic.com/3903167/2022/11/16/raphael-varane-cristiano-ronaldo/?source=twitteruk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related