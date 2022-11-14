Ronaldo’s Interview: Man United Will React After Facts Have Been Established

Previous Thread:

Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.



