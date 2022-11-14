Ronaldo’s Interview: Man United Will React After Facts Have Been Established

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7431899/cristiano-ronaldo-manchester-united-betrayed#118368114

Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.

https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-official-statement-on-cristiano-ronaldo-interview?utm_campaign=muwebsite&utm_content=%E2%84%B9%EF%B8%8F+Club+statement.&utm_medium=post&utm_source=facebook&utm_term=20221114

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: