Immediate past Minister of Transport and former governor of Rivers State, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, graduated from Baze University, Abuja, with a Bachelor of Law, LL. B Degree, IGBERETV reports.

The former minister shared pictures from the event via his Twitter handle with the caption,

“Convocation Certified graduate of Law.”



https://twitter.com/ChibuikeAmaechi/status/1593958942811488257?t=j8HDOx5CBPSU-kJSVGsPcg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related