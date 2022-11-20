Run-Off: Atiku Will Win At First Ballot, PDP Tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to bother itself with preparations for a run-off in the 2023 presidential election, saying the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, will win at the first ballot.

The campaign council in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked INEC not to listen to diversionary narratives by apologists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who the party said are allegedly “seeking ways to derail the election, having realized that their party has been rejected.”

The party said the electoral empire should concentrate on deploying its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election of February 25, 2023 at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

“We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes.”

