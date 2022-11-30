SA Foreign Minister Body-Shamed Over Her Swollen Feet & Dress Sense (Pics)

ActionSA opposition party leader Herman Mashaba has apologised for his attack on South Africa’s international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, admitting it was not right to “ridicule” her.

Mashaba reacted to an image online of Pandor wearing pumps, her feet swollen in the shoes, by suggesting it was “the best President Cyril Ramaphosa could offer South Africans to represent them internationally”.

It was slammed by many for body shaming the minister.

He later deleted his comments and apologised.

“I have deleted my tweet regarding Naledi Pandor. The original tweet I quoted was in terrible taste. I was wrong to share it, and I apologise.”

Pandor accompanied Ramaphosa on the state visit to the UK last week, with South Africa becoming the first country to be hosted by King Charles III. She told the media the trip symbolised the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

“We were thrilled and honoured when His Majesty indicated he wished the visit to proceed. The original invitation came from Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III said he wanted South Africa to visit, and we were excited we are the first country to be invited for a state visit.”

