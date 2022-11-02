Sack Farming In Limited Yard Space In Pictures

.

Sack farming is fun and less stressful, without requiring too much space or capital….

It allows people to grow crops in their backyards, and other places. With sack farming, crops can be grown anywhere. Sack farming encourages people to grow crops in small areas.

For me sack farming started like an adventure and out of curiosity from a YouTube video I watched last year, I decided to take up the challenge, since I basically work remotely

Setting up was the hardest part..

*Each Sack cost #50 naira,

*Filling of sack with quality sand cost 200 per sack (you can contract bricklayers and labourers)

* I got seedlings for free

* I got fertilizer for free

*Herbicide cost 6k ( but I used it majorly for a different purpose)

Nature took it over everything and I hardly wet the crops through out the rainy season

.

