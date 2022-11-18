Sadio Mané Ruled Out Of The World Cup

Official: Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup and is expected to undergo surgery soon, Senegal’s team doctor has announced.

https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal/status/1593323681790443520?t=-zRU08NGaBlyX-YUNJautg&s=19

