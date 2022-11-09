Sadio Mane Undergoing Further Tests After Injury Scare, Might Miss The World Cup

Mane took a knock at the tibia, 15 minutes into the game against Weirder Bremen on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula during #FCBSVW. He will miss the game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern are in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association.



FC Bayern Munchen

President of Senegal, Macky Sall also sent his best wishes.

I wish you a speedy recovery following your injury in the Bayern-Werder Bremen match. Like I said to you: Sadio, heart of a Lion! All my heart is with you! God bless you!

