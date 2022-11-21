Same Faith Ticket: Catholic Bishop Warns Christians Against Voting For APC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6kgTkPjpLo

The Bishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso has urged Christians not to vote for any political party that fields same-faith ticket for the 2023 elections .

Rev Ndagoso said that such tickets do not promote equity, fairness and unity especially in a diverse country like Nigeria.

Speaking at an event in Kaduna on Monday, Bishop Ndagoso insisted that religion is an important factor to be considered for in the nation’s socio-political charter, which any political party or presidential candidate must take into consideration when making their choices for elections.

The bishop was of the opinion that the nation’s religious, social and cultural diversities are a blessing that can and should be harnessed by those in leadership positions.

“Nigeria is a very diverse country, we come from different cultural backgrounds, religious backgrounds, and social backgrounds and our diversities are not a curse; they are blessings from God.

“All we need are leaders who will be able to manage and harness these diversities as to enrich our country. Therefore, the kind of leader Nigeria needs is somebody who has the ability to manage our differences and bring everybody together and give everyone a sense of belonging.”

He further admonished Christians not to waste their votes and to avoid voting any political party that fields same faith ticket into power, adding that any party that is insensitive to the feelings of Christians must be ready to live with the consequences of their action.

