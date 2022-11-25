Sammie Okposo Is Dead

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Popular Gospel Musician is dead. According to report the singer slumped and dead at his home this morning

He was 51

May his soul rest in peace

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: