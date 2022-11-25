Sammie Okposo’s Family Confirms His Death

It is with a heavy heard but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo. Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.

We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ripplesnigeria.com/family-confirms-sammie-okposos-death/%3famp

