Sanusi Lamido At His Newborn Daughter’s Naming Ceremony In Saudi Arabia (Photos)

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, is pictured with family members during the naming ceremony of his newborn daughter, Zainab Khausar, in Saudi Arabia, IGBERETV reports.

The 14th monarch and his fourth wife, Sa’adatu Barkindo, recently welcomed their second child together.

Sanusi married Sa’adatu, who is the daughter of Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the Lamido of Adamawa in 2015. They welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2020.

