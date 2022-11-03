Sanwo-Olu Chairs Lagos APC 163-Campaign Council, Gbaja, Fashola Make List

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is to chair the 163-man campaign committee for the 2023 Presidential, Governorship and Other Elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The campaign council inaugurated on Thursday by the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has Senator Ganiyu Solomon as the Director-General of the campaign.

APC govt produces most corrupt people in Nigeria’s history – Bwala

The council was tasked with the mandate of delivering 5m votes for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the victory of Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in next year’s election.

While Pastor Ojelabi is the Deputy Chairman of the Campaign Council, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, is the Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the campaign council include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, among others.

Pastor Ojelabi stated that the state delayed the inauguration of the campaign council to wait for the take-off of the National Campaign Council.

He said this is the first time the state is presenting its son to run for the Presidency not as opposition but as a ruling party and tasked every member of the campaign council to work tirelessly towards delivering the 5m votes.

He added that it was equally the responsibility of the campaign council to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

He disclosed that the committee will be assisted by 16 Directorates; namely Secretariat; Planning, Research and Strategy; Budget and Finance; Mobilisation; Transport and Logistics; Strategic Communications; Volunteer/Support Group; Legal; Information and Technology; Religious; Ethnic Nationalities; Women; Youth & Student Affairs; Security; Organising; as well as Special Duties.

Ojelabi said, “The members of the committee were carefully selected owing to your individual abilities and the belief that you will collectively as a committee deliver the state to the party.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the Party primaries, for us to confront the election with a united front.

“I have no doubt this powerful committee under the direction of Distinguished Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and coordination of veteran and political management guru, Ogboni Fouad Oki, will do us proud and win overwhelmingly for our dear Party APC.

“I am glad to say with sense of satisfaction the growing fortunes of the party in Lagos back-to-back the last six (6) election cycles. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the election with landslide victory.”



https://dailytrust.com/sanwo-olu-chairs-lagos-apc-163-campaign-council-gbaja-fashola-make-list

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTa9xaODI8s

Mynd44 Seun lalasticlala nlfpmod

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related