Sanwo-Olu Commissions Lekki Deep Sea Port (Pictures, Video)

I attended the commemoration of the completion of the construction of the Lekki Deep-Sea Port.

It is indeed heartwarming to have one of the most modern Deep-Sea Ports in the world, here in Lagos State. We are very proud to not only be the host of this engineering wonder, but also to be an investor in it, alongside Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The benefits for Lagos State are tremendous – 200,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created, in addition to billions of dolllars in taxes and revenues. The Port will position Lagos as the new maritime logistics hub of West and Central Africa, while also positioning Nigeria to attain the full economic leadership potential that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents.

I want to use this opportunity to assure the private players in this project, investors, intending investors, communities and residents, of the commitment of the Lagos State Government to the development of the road infrastructure serving the new port.



