Sanwo-Olu Pays ₦‎70 Million Compensation To Families Of Slain Police Officers

SANWO-OLU PAYS N70 MILLION COMPENSATION TO FAMILIES OF SLAIN POLICE OFFICERS – COS

The Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde has disclosed that the present administration under Mr. Governor has, since its inception, paid N70 Million compensation to the families of Security Officers who died or were injured in the line of duty in Lagos.

Ayinde disclosed this at the presentation of another N5 Million Cheque to the family of a Rapid Responses Squad (RRS) Officer, Superintendent of Police Oluwatobi Peters who died in active service.

He described the State Government’s monetary support as a gesture of goodwill to the family left behind, maintaining that no amount of monetary gift can make up for lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen patriots.

Ayinde further disclosed that the State Government has also made adequate provisions for medical care to security operatives who were injured while discharging their duties across the state.

The Chief of Staff added that the gesture is in tandem with one of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s policies as conceptualised in the State Government T.H.E.M.E.S agenda on Security and Good Governance, adding that they are also to encourage Security Officers for effective performance in protecting lives and properties of residents across the State

He gave the assurance that the State Government would ensure that the State remains secure and safe with far-reaching support to security operatives in Lagos.

In his own remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief of Staff; Mr. Olawale Musa expressed the commitment of the present administration to always provide the needed support and compensation to the families of Police Officers who lose their lives in active service in the State.

https://lagostoday.com.ng/sanwo-olu-pays-n70-million-compensation-to-families-of-slain-police-officers-cos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related