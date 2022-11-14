Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Of Staff, Tayo Ayinde Loses Wife

Doyin died in the early hours of Sunday, 13 November, 2022 in Lagos.

She gave birth to their second child in London a few months back and was reported to have returned to Nigeria 24 hours before her sudden death.

Circumstances leading to her death are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State government in a statement on Sunday night said: “The families of Ayinde and Ojora are deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of their daughter, sister and wife, Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde Nee Ojora, which sad event occurred on Sunday 13th November, 2022. She was aged 36.

“The late Princess Adedoyin died after a brief illness.

“Princess Adedoyin lived a fulfilling life, having impacted positively on the people that came in contact with her during her lifetime.

“Adedoyin’s heart desires was to see a world where every human being regardless of status, religion or gender is treated with love and affection.

“We appreciate everyone for their condolence calls, messages and prayers but will and seek the public understanding that the families be allowed to mourn in private.

“We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of our dearly departed Adedoyin’s soul.

“She is survived by husband and children.

“Funeral arrangements will be kept within the family,” the statement said.

