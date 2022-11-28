SDP Is The Most Consistent Party In Nigeria – Adewole Adebayo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVP2n5SVLUU

The Presidential Candidate of the SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that the party remains the only consistent party in the last 30 years.

He made this known during a recent interview with TVC.

Adebayo said , MKO Abiola ran for office in 1993 as a new candidate who has never held any public office before but just an accountant and same is repeating itself 30yrs after as He (Adebayo) a lawyer has never ran for any public office before

SDP accuses APC of using state resources for Presidential campaign -DG , Dalung

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTj-WPv9tx4

