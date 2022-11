In past days, the Presidential candidate of the SDP , Prince Adewole Adebayo paid a visit to Bayelsa State to see the effects of the recent floods on Bayelsans and to urge FGN to act swifly. It is quite saddening. A special appropriation bill must be passed to address this problem he said .

For now, #HopeAgain2023 offered help.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP8AUiEpvFc

https://twitter.com/Pres_Adebayo/status/1591327790736867330?t=0vIF_Ia_ammt81YFcwFNbA&s=19

