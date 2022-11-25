SDP’s Adewole Adebayo Addresses Clergymen At St. Andrew’s Basilica (Video)

SDP presidential Candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo @Pres_Adebayo addresses glergymen at the 31st General Assembly and Standing Committee of the Christian Council of Nigeria at St. Andrews Besilica, Enugu State.@yusufsbuhari #HopeAgain2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGDlIAGJSLc

