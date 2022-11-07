Seahorse Lubricant Wins 2022 Quality Product Service Brand Award (Photos)

SeaHorse 1 Brand, a synthetic motor engine oil product of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd, manufacturers of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems, has once again bagged a top-notch award for its excellence and quality.

The SeaHorse 1 Brand won the Best Synthetic Motor Engine Oil Brand of the Year 2022 at the Quality Product Service Award by INSTITUTE OF OIL AND GAS RESEARCH AND HYDROCARBON STUDIES , which took place on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Lagos.

Some of the performance indicators and criteria used in selecting the winner include products manufactured with the finest additives for corrosion protection; products’ unique selling point—a long period between oil changes and engine longevity; and product’s health concerns, safety considerations, and environmental friendliness.

This award joins the list of phenomenal accolades the company and its CEO, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, have won since inception of the SEAHORSE COMPANY.

To mention but few;

-the brand won the Emerging Brand of the Year award at the International Lubricant Conference in 2021,

– the best lubricating oil of the year 2021 by IOGRHS

-the best Lubricant Product of the Year 2021 by Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun,

-the same year, Dr. Onunkwo, the outstanding entrepreneur, won the Industrialist of the Year Award at the Sun Newspapers Awards

.

-All these came on the heels of Sea Horse emerging as Africa’s Best World-Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020 by the Africa Oil and Gas Brands Awards.

Congratulations to the company for these well-deserved wins.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd. is situated in Ozubulu, Anambra State, in the South-East of Nigeria. With the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, it started operation in 2017. The company boasts of products such as synthetic motor oil, automatic transmission fluids Dexron VI and III, manual transmission fluid, diesel engine oil, and 20W-50 motor oil. Hydraulic 68 and 46 oil, Veto 7000, commando HD50 etc

SEAHORSE is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company, which enables it to effectively implement a quality management system in line with the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard. All Sea Horse brands are SON-certified.

