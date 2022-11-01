Security Situation Not Bad Enough To Warrant Terror Warning, NSA Replies UK, US

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), says the security situation in Nigeria does not warrant travel advisories and terror warnings from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

While the US authorised the evacuation of non-critical staff in the country, the UK had asked its citizens not to embark on “non-essential” movements in the federal capital territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari responded by saying that despite the terror alerts, attacks are not imminent.

“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream. Attacks are being foiled.”

Speaking with reporters after a security meeting at the instance of Buhari at the presidential villa on Monday, Monguno said the Nigerians are not in danger. The NSA urged Nigerians to go about their lives, adding that the security agencies are putting measures in place to forestall any attack.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, and the service chiefs were among those present at the meeting.

https://www.thecable.ng/security-situation-not-bad-enough-to-warrant-terror-alert-says-nsa/amp

