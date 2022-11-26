See 2 Men Arrested For Being In Possession Of A Severed Human Head In Abuja (Photos)

Two married men, Peter Ochigbo, 42, and Samuel Bachu, 35, have been arrested by police operatives in Abuja after they were caught with the head of a yet-to-be identified woman.

In a video, the suspects can be seen with the head answering questions from a security personnel. During the interrogation, Peter Ochigbo claimed he was set up by his friend named Peter Etuma.

He claims Etuma was the one who took him to Abuja and also provided the human head. He added that Etuma called him to meet him somewhere and he did, not knowing Etuma had called the police, and when the police arrived they arrested him with the human head. When asked where the said Etuma got the head from, Ochigbo feigned ignorance.

